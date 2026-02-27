Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Provides spark off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over Chicago.
Even though Shaedon Sharpe (calf) is sidelined, the recent return of Scoot Henderson is cutting into Krejci's opportunities. Although he's scored in double figures in two of his past four games, Krejci's minutes haven't reached the 20s in any of these contests.
