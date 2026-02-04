Krejci (ankle) recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two steals and one assist across 14 minutes in Tuesday's 130-125 loss to the Suns.

Krejci had been tending to an ankle sprain before the Hawks traded him to the Trail Blazers on Sunday, but the 25-year-old was quickly able to move past the injury to make his Portland debut Tuesday. He ended up claiming a rotational role right off the bat, and while he struggled to connect from downtown, Krejci made an impact on the defensive side with a pair of steals. The Trail Blazers could get Deni Avdija (back) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) back from injuries as soon as this weekend, so Krejci may be at risk of losing his spot in the rotation when the team is at full strength.