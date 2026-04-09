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Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Remaining out Wednesday
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1 min read
Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Krejci will miss a 12th consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion and remains without a clear timetable for a return. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers.
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