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Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Krejci will miss a 12th consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion and remains without a clear timetable for a return. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers.

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