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Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland.

Despite being upgraded to questionable and considered a game-time call heading into the contest, Krejci will ultimately sit out his 13th consecutive game due to a lingering left calf contusion. With Krejci remaining on the sidelines, he will have just one final opportunity to suit up in Sunday's regular-season finale before the start of the Play-In Tournament.

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