Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Krejci will miss a third straight game due to a left calf contusion, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday in Denver. With the 25-year-old guard unavailable, Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson are candidates for increased playing time, while Blake Wesley could rejoin the rotation.
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