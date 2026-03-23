Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Nets.
A bruised left calf will cost Krejci a fifth straight contest Monday. With the swingman sidelined, the likes of Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle are each in position for added minutes.
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