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Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Krejci will end up missing a fourth consecutive game while recovering from a left calf contusion, and his next chance to return is Monday against the Nets. Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson should both continue to see a slight uptick in minutes for as long as Krejci is sidelined.

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