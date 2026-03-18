Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Krejci is sidelined for a second consecutive contest with a left calf injury. His absence should vacate more playing time for Scoot Henderson in the backcourt Wednesday.
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