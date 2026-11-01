Krejči finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 112-90 victory over Utah.

Krejči saw a surge in playing time with Ja Morant (hamstring) sidelined, a trend that could continue over the next month with the latter expected to miss at least four weeks due to injury. Although the stats weren't necessarily noteworthy, Krejči still did a little bit of everything in the win, something that could help him earn the trust of first-year head coach Micah Nori as the season progresses.