The Hawks traded Krejci (ankle) to the Trail Blazers on Sunday in exchange for Duop Reath (foot) and two future second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Krejci started against the Rockets on Thursday, posting nine points (4-7 FG), four rebounds, one assist and a steal in 27 minutes, but he was in street clothes due to an ankle injury during Saturday's loss in Indiana. Like the last few days, his role has been inconsistent all season, and with Zaccharie Risacher (knee) healthy again and Corey Kispert coming over in a trade, Krejci was going to be blocked for playing time in Atlanta. While Portland has a ton of wing depth, the Trail Blazers don't have many knockdown shooters, so Krejci, who's shot at least 40 percent from deep in three straight seasons, could carve out a role as a specialist once he moves past his ankle issue.