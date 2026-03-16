Krejci is listed doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets due to a left calf contusion.

Krejci is a minor rotation player for Portland who is averaging 13.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances, so his expected absence Monday won't carry many fantasy implications. If Krejci ends up sitting out, a spot in the rotation could reopen for Kris Murray, who didn't play in a coach's decision in Sunday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers.