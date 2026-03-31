Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Won't go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Krejci will miss a ninth straight game due to a left calf contusion and is without a clear timetable for a return. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Pelicans. With Krejci out, Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray and Blake Wesley are candidates for increased minutes.
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