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Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Won't play Monday
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1 min read
Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Denver.
Krejci continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff, indicating he's still not close to returning. He should be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game in San Antonio.
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