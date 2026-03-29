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Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Krejci will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Clippers. With Krejci sidelined, Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson are candidates to see increased minutes.

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