Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Assigned to G-League
Baldwin (thumb) was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
Baldwin has been working his way back from a thumb surgery that was performed on Oct. 25 to repair an ulnar collateral ligament tear. His original timetable for a return was six weeks, so this most recent update falls in line with when Baldwin was expected to get back on the court. He'll head to the G-League Wednesday and will likely start practicing at some point in the near future, though it's unclear exactly when Baldwin will be cleared for games. That said, Baldwin is on a two-way contract, so he'll remain in the G-League most of the season and shouldn't have much of a fantasy impact with the Trail Blazers, even when at full strength.
