Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Continues strong showing in SL with 15 points

Baldwin tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Thursday's 95-69 Summer League playoff win over the Hawks.

Baldwin has had a brilliant summer campaign an is among the most likely to receive a training camp invite this summer. After being drafted by the Grizzlies in 2016, he was traded to the Blazers last season where he thrived in G-League play and actually played seven games with the Blazers at the end of the season. Obviously, it's a crowded depth chart for Baldwin to navigate, and it's unlikely that he could move ahead of Shabazz Napier, who sits behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The Vandy product deserves a closer look and if he doesn't catch on in Portland, he may find success elsewhere.