Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Double-doubles in comfortable SL victory

Baldwin finished with 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, one rebound and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 95-80 summer league victory over the Celtics.

Baldwin's Vegas fling continued as he double-doubled in the quarter-final victory over the Celtics. Shabazz Napier has now signed with the Brooklyn Nets paving the way for Baldwin to have a crack at becoming the primary backup to Damian Lillard. He is by no means a lock but his play over the past week surely puts him in the prime position.