Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Drops 20 points Saturday

Baldwin recorded 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes during Saturday's 93-78 summer league victory over the Jazz.

Baldwin, despite his poor free-throw shooting, showed off his scoring ability during Saturday's game. He played 80 total minutes for the Blazers last season, totaling 38 points on 66.7 percent shooting. Considering the presence of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Shabazz Napier, it may be tough for Baldwin to find minutes this season, even if he continues to impress during summer ball.