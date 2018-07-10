Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Impressive all-around effort Tuesday

Baldwin finished Tuesday's 89-95 win over the Spurs with 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, five steals and one block across 30 minutes.

Baldwin was all over the floor Tuesday, getting everyone involved with a team-high nine assists, while also playing some impressive defense and adding a game-high five steals. As long as he continues to see a full workload, Baldwin will have plenty of utility for summer league DFS contests. Currently a free agent, Baldwin's strong play this summer could earn him a chance a regular season roster spot, potentially in play for a standard contract or two-way deal.