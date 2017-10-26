Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Out six weeks following thumb surgery

Baldwin underwent successful surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right thumb Wednesday and is expected to miss six weeks.

It's unclear exactly when Baldwin suffered the injury, but he's in store for around a six-week absence, which would put a return at the start of December. Even when at full strength, Baldwin is merely a two-way player and isn't expected to get much playing time with the Blazers this season, so he can be avoided in fantasy leagues. Baldwin will spend most of his time in the G-League once he returns.