Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Out six weeks following thumb surgery
Baldwin underwent successful surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right thumb Wednesday and is expected to miss six weeks.
It's unclear exactly when Baldwin suffered the injury, but he's in store for around a six-week absence, which would put a return at the start of December. Even when at full strength, Baldwin is merely a two-way player and isn't expected to get much playing time with the Blazers this season, so he can be avoided in fantasy leagues. Baldwin will spend most of his time in the G-League once he returns.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Signs two-way deal with Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Set to be waived or traded by Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Expected to start Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: To start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Recalled from D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Assigned to D-League•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season