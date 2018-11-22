Baldwin contributed five points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists, and one rebound in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Bucks.

Baldwin finished with season highs in scoring, assists, and minutes, but this was likely due to the lopsided score. Having only appeared in seven games thus far this season, Baldwin can be avoided across all formats.

