Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Plays career-high 32 min
Baldwin registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 PT), three assists, two steals and one rebound during Thursday's 96-94 loss to the Rockets.
Baldwin largely benefited from the absence of Damian Lillard (ankle) and poured in 14 points while playing a career high 32 minutes. As long as Damian Lillard is sidelined, Baldwin may continue to see a decent amount of minutes at the guard position. The Vanderbilt product is averaging 6.0 points and 1.2 rebounds over five games played this season.
