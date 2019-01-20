Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Recalled from G League
Baldwin was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Baldwin, who is averaging 22.7 points and 5.2 rebounds with the Texas Legends, has been tearing it up so far in the G League this season. However, the former first-round pick hasn't seen any NBA action since Dec. 30 and it may continue during his call-up.
