Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Recalled from G-League

Baldwin was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Baldwin has yet to play a game for the Blazers this season, but has seen a significant role in the G-League. There, he's averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 33.8 minutes per game.

