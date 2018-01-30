Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Recalled from G-League
Baldwin was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Baldwin has yet to play a game for the Blazers this season, but has seen a significant role in the G-League. There, he's averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 33.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Thriving in G-League•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Assigned to G-League•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Out six weeks following thumb surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Signs two-way deal with Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Set to be waived or traded by Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Expected to start Friday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...