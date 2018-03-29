Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Scores career-high 15 points in Wednesday's loss

Baldwin contributed 15 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Baldwin was expected to enter the rotation with Damian Lillard (personal) sidelined. However, Shabazz Napier was pegged as the most likely beneficiary, and rightfully so based on prior results. Nevertheless, Baldwin, who posted a career high scoring total, was among the only Trail Blazers who stepped up on offense to help C.J. McCollum. Moreover, the fact that this performance came against the team that drafted Baldwin but also waived him likely elicits a much-needed confidence boost for the sophomore guard.