Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Signs two-way deal with Trail Blazers
Baldwin agreed to a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Baldwin was surprisingly waived by the Grizzlies during roster cuts, as the team was unable to find a willing trade partner. However, the former 17th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft is still just 21 years old and has some upside left, so the Trail Blazers will bring him in on a two-way deal. Baldwin will be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Trail Blazers during the upcoming season, while playing in the G-League the rest of the time. Baldwin should provide emergency depth in the backcourt if an injury were to occur to a guy like Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum, though he won't be fantasy relevant in the majority of leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Set to be waived or traded by Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Expected to start Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: To start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Recalled from D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Assigned to D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Back from D-League•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....