Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Signs two-way deal with Trail Blazers

Baldwin agreed to a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Baldwin was surprisingly waived by the Grizzlies during roster cuts, as the team was unable to find a willing trade partner. However, the former 17th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft is still just 21 years old and has some upside left, so the Trail Blazers will bring him in on a two-way deal. Baldwin will be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Trail Blazers during the upcoming season, while playing in the G-League the rest of the time. Baldwin should provide emergency depth in the backcourt if an injury were to occur to a guy like Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum, though he won't be fantasy relevant in the majority of leagues.