Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Tallies 14 points in SL championship win

Baldwin provided 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 20 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 91-73 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.

The 22-year-old wrapped up a solid tenure in the desert with the second-highest scoring total for Portland on the night. The 2016 first-round pick finished with averages of 13.4 points (on 45.0 percent shooting), 7.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 25.4 minutes over seven contests. He'll now look to up his NBA opportunities in the coming season after logging only seven games of regular-season action with the Blazers in the 2017-18 campaign. However, he'll have a steep hill to climb in terms of playing time while navigating a crowded shooting guard depth chart.