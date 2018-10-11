Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Tallies 15 off bench

Baldwin managed 15 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 116-83 preseason win over the Suns on Wednesday.

With both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum getting the night off for rest, Baldwin had an opportunity for some extra run off the bench. He put his preseason-high number of minutes to good use, posting exhibition-best rebound and point totals. The 22-year-old was also one of the Blazers' best player in the summer league this season, but his exact role and allotment of minutes come the regular season remains in flux.