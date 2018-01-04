Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Thriving in G-League

Baldwin (thumb) has played seven games in the G-League, averaging 19.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals across 33.5 minutes.

Baldwin is getting his first action of the season in the G-League, as he's currently on a rehab stint after missing the bulk of the year following October thumb surgery. His solid averages indicate the thumb is doing well and there's a chance he's ultimately recalled and available to make his season debut with the Trail Blazers at some point later this month. That said, Baldwin is at the bottom of the depth chart in the backcourt, so even when he's available for the big club, he won't have any fantasy value.