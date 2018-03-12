Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Upgraded to regular contract
Baldwin signed a minimum contract with the Trail Blazers for the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Baldwin was signed to a two-way contract back in October, but was likely nearing his max amount of days allowed to spend with the Trail Blazers, so the team will now ink him to a regular deal for the final month of the season. However, Baldwin has seen action in just one game with Portland, so despite signing a new deal, he's unlikely to get enough run to be a viable fantasy target. He'll continue to be an emergency option in the backcourt if injuries were to occur.
