Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Will enter rotation Wednesday
Baldwin is expected to enter to rotation for Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.
The Trail Blazers are set to be without Damian Lillard as he awaits the birth of his child, which allows Shabazz Napier to pick up the spot start in his place. However, coach Terry Stotts also indicated that Baldwin would likely enter the rotation, so after being a DNP-CD in nine straight games, look for him to see some on-court action against the Grizzlies. That said, with Napier and Pat Connaughton likely getting minutes ahead of him, Baldwin will still likely remain off the fantasy radar.
