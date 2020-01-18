Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Dealt to Portland
Gabriel was traded from the Kings -- along with Trevor Ariza and Caleb Swanigan -- to the Trail Blazers on Saturday in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks.
Gabriel has seen just limited minutes at the NBA level this season, totaling 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 61 minutes. He'll likely occupy a similar role with Portland.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.