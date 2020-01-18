Gabriel was traded from the Kings -- along with Trevor Ariza and Caleb Swanigan -- to the Trail Blazers on Saturday in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks.

Gabriel has seen just limited minutes at the NBA level this season, totaling 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 61 minutes. He'll likely occupy a similar role with Portland.