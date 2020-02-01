Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Draws spot start
Gabriel is starting Friday's game against the Lakers, per the ESPN broadcast.
Gabriel will make his first appearance in an NBA game since Jan. 10, filling in for Carmelo Anthony (personal). He's averaging 1.7 points over 11 contests this season.
