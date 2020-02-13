Play

Gabriel grabbed one rebound in one minute during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gabriel scored a career-high 12 points in 14 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans but was an afterthought in the rotation in this one. He has appeared in just 18 games thus far this season, and the rookie forward can likely be left on waiver wires.

