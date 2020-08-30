Gabriel is out for Saturday's Game 5 against the Lakers due to right quad tendinitis, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Already down Damian Lillard (knee), the Blazers will lose another rotation piece in Gabriel. In his absence, Mario Hezonja could see extra run.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Shifted to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: To start Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Grabs one board in one minute•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Draws spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Trade to Portland official•
-
Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Not available to play Monday•