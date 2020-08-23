Gabriel will come off the bench while Hassan Whiteside draws the start for Saturday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Gabriel started the first two games of the series, but after a Game 2 loss, coach Terry Stotts will experiment with starting Whiteside next to Jusuf Nurkic, pushing Gabriel to the pine. It's not clear if the move will significantly affect Gabriel's workload. In the series, he's averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.5 minutes.