Gabriel will start Tuesday's Game 1 against the Lakers in place of Zach Collins (ankle), Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

Collins' absence is another significant blow to the Blazers' depth, so coach Terry Stotts will dip into his bench and go with Gabriel at the four alongside Jusuf Nurkic and Carmelo Anthony. The Kentucky product has just one career NBA start under his belt, and he played only 33 total minutes during seeding play.