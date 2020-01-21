Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel: Trade to Portland official
Gabriel is expected to be available for the Trail Blazers' next game Thursday versus the Mavericks after his trade to Portland became official Tuesday.
Portland and Sacramento agreed in principle Saturday on a five-player deal, but the trade wasn't announced until a few days later, after the signing restriction for Gabriel was lifted, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.com. Gabriel, Caleb Swanigan and Trevor Ariza should all practice with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, but the former two players may not be asked to play rotational roles for Portland and could end up being healthy inactives Thursday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...