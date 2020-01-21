Gabriel is expected to be available for the Trail Blazers' next game Thursday versus the Mavericks after his trade to Portland became official Tuesday.

Portland and Sacramento agreed in principle Saturday on a five-player deal, but the trade wasn't announced until a few days later, after the signing restriction for Gabriel was lifted, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.com. Gabriel, Caleb Swanigan and Trevor Ariza should all practice with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, but the former two players may not be asked to play rotational roles for Portland and could end up being healthy inactives Thursday.