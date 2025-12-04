Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portland assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Wednesday.
Hansen logged five minutes for Portland during Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers, finishing with two points, one rebound, one assist and one block. Most of his live reps will likely continue to come with the Remix in the short term.
