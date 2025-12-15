Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hansen has been assigned to the Rip City Remix of the G League.
Hansen has been splitting time between the Trail Blazers and the Remix of the G League all season. He has been assigned after the Blazers got back Donovan Clingan (leg) and Robert Williams (illness).
