Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portland assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.
Hansen logged nine minutes at the NBA level Monday against Brooklyn, finishing with four points and three rebounds. He'll continue to see the bulk of his minutes with Rip City in the short term.
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