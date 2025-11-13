Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portland assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Thursday, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Hansen is scheduled to play G League games in Phoenix on Friday and Los Angeles on Sunday, with the Trail Blazers looking to maximize his reps. Following that 2-game stint, Hansen will be recalled to Portland.
