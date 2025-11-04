Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Back to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portland assigned Hansen to the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.
Hansen will be recalled after practicing with the Remix, so this is simply to get him some extra reps.
