Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hansen (face) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Hansen didn't play in Thursday's loss to the Pelicans due to a face injury, but the rookie first-rounder has been cleared to play Sunday. He started in his last outing, but he'll likely come off the bench due to the returns of Donovan Clingan (lower leg) and Robert Williams (illness).
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Fails to impress in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Starting Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Assigned to G League•