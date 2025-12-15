Hansen (face) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Hansen didn't play in Thursday's loss to the Pelicans due to a face injury, but the rookie first-rounder has been cleared to play Sunday. He started in his last outing, but he'll likely come off the bench due to the returns of Donovan Clingan (lower leg) and Robert Williams (illness).