Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Expected to play in Summer League

Hansen is expected to play in the 2026 NBA Summer League, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Hansen will join Portland's Summer League squad after he is done playing for China in the FIBA World Cup qualifier. The 2025 No. 16 overall pick is coming off a quiet inaugural campaign during which he averaged 2.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.1 steals across 7.0 minutes in 43 regular-season appearances. With the Trail Blazers in need of depth behind Donovan Clingan, Hansen will need to impress during Summer League and throughout training camp if he hopes to earn a meaningful role for the team in the 2026-27 season.