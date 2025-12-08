Hansen closed with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Sunday's 119-96 loss to Memphis.

Donovan Clingan (leg) and Robert Williams (illness) were both unavailable Sunday, which allowed Hansen to claim his first career start. However, the rookie first-rounder didn't make a big impact in the box score, and he also got into foul trouble with five of them. Portland is likely to evaluate Clingan and Williams on a day-to-day basis, meaning Hansen's stay in the first unit could be short-lived.