Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hansen (face) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Hansen is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a facial contusion. However, if the rookie is cleared to play, he could see increased minutes if Donovan Clingan (lower leg) is downgraded from questionable to out.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Fails to impress in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Starting Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Notches eight points•