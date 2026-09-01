Hansen registered 19 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during China's 89-87 win over Lebanon in Monday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Hansen starred for China on Monday, leading the club in scoring and rebounding. Hansen, a 2025 first-rounder, is looking to carve out a more prominent role in his second season with Portland, but he'll likely need to overtake Robert Williams and Micah Potter for a rotation spot. That in mind, Hansen's most likely pathway to steady playing time likely resides with the G League's Rip City Remix.