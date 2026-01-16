Hansen (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 117-101 win over the Hawks.

After making an appearance in the G League for the Rip City Remix on Wednesday and producing 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes in a 123-99 win over the Oklahoma City Blue, Hansen rejoined Portland ahead of its matchup with the Hawks. However, the rookie big man found himself outside of the rotation, as Portland went with Jerami Grant, Robert Williams and Duop Reath as its reserve big men before frontcourt starters Sidy Cissoko and Donovan Clingan. Hansen could have more G League assignments in his future if playing time remains hard to come by at the NBA level.