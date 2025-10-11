Hansen compiled 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist across 17 minutes during Friday's 124-123 preseason win over the Kings.

Donovan Clingan has a firm role on the starting job at center for the Trailblazers, but Portland's 2025 first-round pick seems posed to serve as his backup. Although Duop Reath and Robert Williams are on the roster, the Chinese product's 7-1 frame and overseas experience have impressed throughout camp, giving him a slight edge over the previously-tenured backups.